UK's May believes she has right government team after reshuffle: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes she has the right government team to tackle the challenges Britain faces, her spokesman said on Tuesday, dismissing criticism that a reshuffle of her top team was shambolic.

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks during her visit to RAF Akrotiri, one of two military bases Britain maintains on the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Petros Karadjias/Pool/Files

“I think what the reshuffle is about, is getting in place the right team to tackle the challenges the country faces. Whether that be on housing, on improving school standards, on the NHS (health service), she believes that she’s got the right team in place to do that,” her spokesman told reporters.