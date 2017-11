LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt arrived at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Downing Street office on Thursday for a meeting during which she is expected to be appointed the new minister for international development.

Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

The post was left vacant by the resignation of Priti Patel on Wednesday.