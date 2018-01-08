FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Northern Ireland secretary Brokenshire resigns on health grounds
#Markets News
January 8, 2018 / 11:35 AM / a day ago

British Northern Ireland secretary Brokenshire resigns on health grounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire has resigned because of ill-health, his spokesman said on Monday, before a planned cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Brokenshire, who has led government efforts to restore the devolved Northern Irish executive after power sharing collapsed last year, was stepping down ahead of major surgery in coming weeks, his spokesman said. The operation follows the discovery of a small lesion on his right lung, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff)

