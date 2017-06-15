FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Northern Ireland's DUP says talks with Conservatives to continue in London
June 15, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Northern Ireland's DUP says talks with Conservatives to continue in London

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in lead)

BELFAST, June 15 (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to secure support for a minority government are to continue in London today, a DUP spokesman said on Thursday.

Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds is leading the DUP delegation to London as party leader Arlene Foster has returned to Northern Ireland, the spokesman said.

Dodds will meet May at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon for one of a series of meetings May is having with the leaders of Northern Ireland parties in an effort to reach agreement on setting up a new power-sharing government for the region, he said. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

