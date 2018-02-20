FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 4:11 PM / a day ago

Britain "steadfastly" committed to Northern Irish peace accord - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s government is “steadfastly” committed to the Belfast agreement, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday, after several lawmakers questioned whether the 1998 deal that ended 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland was still working.

“The government remains absolutely steadfastly committed to the Belfast agreement and is currently working with the parties to get the devolved administration up and running as soon as possible,” he told reporters.

“And that’s obviously what the Prime Minister will be talking about when she meets with the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) and Sinn Fein leaders tomorrow.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

