LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Priti Patel arrived at the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, entering the building via a back door to answer questions over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.

Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Television footage showed Patel arriving and entering Downing Street.