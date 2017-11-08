British aid minister resigns over undisclosed meetings in Israel

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Priti Patel resigned on Wednesday, saying her actions had fallen “below the high standards that are expected” of her position when she failed to disclose meetings with Israeli officials during a holiday.

Priti Patel arrives to address the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

After meeting Theresa May, the prime minister’s office released Patel’s resignation letter in which she apologised for causing “a distraction” from the work of government. May responded in a letter to say she believed Patel’s decision was “right”.