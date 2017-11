LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Priti Patel will resign rather than be sacked by Prime Minister Theresa May, the BBC’s political editor quoted an unnamed source as saying on Wednesday.

Priti Patel, Britain's Secretary of State for International Development, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Patel was meeting May on Wednesday to answer questions over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.