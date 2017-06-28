FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No change on public sector pay cap - British PM May's spokesman
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 3:40 PM / a month ago

No change on public sector pay cap - British PM May's spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in on a session for teachers receiving training in mental health support at Orchard School, in Bristol, Britain June 27, 2017.Matt Cardy/Pool

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There has been no change to government policy to cap pay increases for public sector workers, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, adding that the government would still consider recommendations.

Earlier, the spokesman said the government would listen to voters' concerns over public sector pay before setting out policy in a budget statement later this year.

"The government policy has not changed," the spokesman told reporters. "At the minute, the government is going through the work of the independent public sector pay review bodies and will respond later in the year," he said, describing this as "the standard process".

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Alistair Smout

