FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PM May says Britain to take tougher line on extremist content
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 14 days ago

PM May says Britain to take tougher line on extremist content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Midland Hotel on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain needed to take a tougher line against those people who post and view extremist content on the internet following a number of attacks this year.

”There are a number of things we need to do to deal with this,“ she told Sky News. ”(One) is taking more action and tougher action on those people who do use the internet, who are putting terrorist material, extremist material on the internet.

“In the future we’ll be making it an offence to stream or browse that material and we’re going to be increasing the sentence so that it could last to a sentence of up to 15 years.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.