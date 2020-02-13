World News
February 13, 2020 / 10:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Northern Ireland minister Smith leaves role

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith indicated he had left his role in government on Thursday, saying on Twitter that serving the province had been a privilege.

“Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege,” Smith said. Local media reported that, following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament, Smith had confirmed he had been sacked.

Johnson is undertaking a wider reshuffle of his ministers on Thursday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James

