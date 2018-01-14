FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish leader says will look at independence vote by end of year
January 14, 2018 / 10:10 AM / in 20 hours

Scottish leader says will look at independence vote by end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she would be able to make a judgment on whether to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence by the end of this year after a shape of a deal between Britain and the European Union becomes clear.

FILE PHOTO: Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, poses for a photo on the sidelines of her party's conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

“By roundabout the autumn of this year we should have some clarity about that future relationship,” Sturgeon told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. “That’s when I will be able to look at that and make a judgment on what I think the next appropriate steps are for Scotland.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
