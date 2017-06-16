Talks between PM May's Conservatives and N. Ireland's DUP are ongoing - source

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Friday.

May is seeking an agreement with the DUP, which has 10 seats in parliament, that would allow her to pass her legislative agenda next week after she failed to win an outright majority in last week's national election. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)