Talks on propping up UK PM May's Conservatives are "very positive" - source

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Talks between Britain's Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to prop up Prime Minister Theresa May's government are very positive and the two parties share broad agreement on Brexit, a senior source said on Thursday.

The senior Conservative source said dialogue with the DUP was "constant" and that the Northern Irish party supported the principles of the governing party on strengthening the union between Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, combatting terrorism and delivering Brexit.

"Talks with the DUP have been progressing well, and there is broad agreement on the principles of the Queen's speech," the source said, referring to the government's legislative programme.

"Both parties are committed to strengthening the union, combatting terrorism, delivering Brexit and delivering prosperity across the whole country. However while talks are ongoing it is important the government gets on with its business and we are confident there will be sufficient support across the house for passing the Queen's speech." (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)