2 months ago
UK government appoints Brexit supporter as City minister
#Markets News
June 14, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 2 months ago

UK government appoints Brexit supporter as City minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Brexit supporter Stephen Barclay as economic secretary to the finance ministry, a government spokeswoman said.

The economic secretary is responsible for financial services policy and the government's relationship with the financial services industry.

Before becoming a lawmaker in 2010, Barclay, who supported leaving the EU at last year's referendum, worked in financial regulation and then financial crime prevention at Barclays retail bank, according to his website. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

