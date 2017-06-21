FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May unveils measures to win maximum support for Brexit
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 21, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 2 months ago

Britain's May unveils measures to win maximum support for Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would win a Brexit deal that commands "maximum public support", unveiling measures to try to strengthen the union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In a speech to parliament, May said her programme for government would include measures to support the aerospace industry in Wales, protect access to British waters that are "so important to Scottish fishermen", and open new markets for key exporting industries in Northern Ireland.

"So this is a government with purpose. Determined to deliver the best Brexit deal," she said. "Committed to keeping our country safe, enhancing our standing in the wider world and bringing our United Kingdom closer together." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

