Former UK defence minister denies role in Huawei leak

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sacked British defence minister Gavin Williamson denied that he had any role in the leak of information about Chinese telecoms company Huawei, after Prime Minister Theresa May dismissed him on Wednesday.

“I am sorry that you feel recent leaks from the National Security Council originated in my department. I emphatically believe this was not the case,” he wrote in a letter to May that he published on Twitter.

“I strenuously deny that I was in any way involved in this leak and I am confident that a thorough and formal inquiry would have vindicated my position,” he added.