British PM May has full confidence in her minister over Windrush scandal - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has confidence in her interior minister Amber Rudd over the labelling of Caribbean immigrants who have lived legally in Britain for decades as illegal immigrants, May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd answers an urgent question on the treatment of members of the Windrush generation and their families in the House of Commons, in London, April 26, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

Asked if May had full confidence in Home Secretary Rudd after Windrush, the prime minister’s spokesman told reporters: “Yes.”

“The Home Secretary is working hard in order to address the concerns that have been raised in relation to Windrush and to ensure they are addressed and put right,” he added.