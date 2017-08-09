PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The 13-billion-pound ($16.88 billion) deal bringing together Standard Life Plc and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc has been billed as a merger of equals that will form a powerful force against passive fund management and rock-bottom prices. bit.ly/2vKU2dR

The City regulator in charge of preventing financial crises has warned that the "material extra burden" of planning for Brexit will force it to put other work on the back burner. bit.ly/2un6op9

The Guardian

Sky Plc is set to retain the rights to the Football League in a blockbuster bidding battle with BT Group Plc that has seen the price as much as double to 180 million pounds a season. bit.ly/2vhvMPM

The Bank of England has warned that the task of regulating the City after Brexit will put a strain on its ability to police the financial sector. bit.ly/2wrSvam

The Telegraph

The Financial Times faces newsroom unrest after it allegedly sacked a journalist who had been on unpaid leave without warning or compensation. bit.ly/2unsuM6

A sale of airwaves crucial to improving mobile signals has come under attack with a formal legal threat from one of the world's richest men to Britain's telecoms regulator. bit.ly/2vCg0QM

Sky News

Mike Rake, chairman of Worldpay Group Plc, is to be handed a key role at the payments processing giant being created from Wordplay's 9 billion pound takeover by U.S. rival Vantiv Inc. bit.ly/2uE3bRa

The government has asked for more advice from OFCOM on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's 11.7 billion pound bid for Sky in light of "new evidence and comments." bit.ly/2hHxLbt

The Independent

At the outset of the First World War, the Bank of England, which was then a privately run institution, covered up a failure by the government to raise enough money from private investors to fund a major borrowing programme to fund its ballooning deficit, new research has uncovered. ind.pn/2vBwsR2