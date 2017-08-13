PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The number of air passengers arrested for drunken misbehaviour on flights and in airports has risen by 50 percent in the past year, an investigation has found. Two senior peers have pressed UK government to place the aviation industry under the same strict licensing laws as pubs and nightclubs. bit.ly/2vSFdWZ

- One in six care home companies is in danger of insolvency, according to a report from an accountancy firm Moore Stephens. About 420,000 people over the age of 65 are being looked after in Britain's 11,000 residential care homes, including 220,000 of the most vulnerable patients, who are in 4,700 nursing homes. bit.ly/2vSLJgH

The Guardian

- Up to 13,000 landlords in just one London borough have been identified as failing to declare their rental income, prompting estimates that unpaid tax in the capital is costing the public purse nearly 200 million pounds ($260.18 million). bit.ly/2vSVhbe

- British retirees are rushing to settle in European countries such as Spain, Portugal and France before the Brexit deadline, according to financial advisers, believing that such a move will become significantly more difficult in the future. bit.ly/2vSOUEU

The Telegraph

- Companies including NuScale, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc , and Westinghouse have been summoned by the Government for crunch talks on plans to meet Britain's energy demands with new small reactor technology, amid mounting fears over delays and Whitehall paralysis. They have been asked to present their plans in meetings over the next few weeks. bit.ly/2vSic6K

- Liquidators for BHS have begun legal action against Sir Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire. Papers have been filed in the High Court by lawyers representing SHB Realisations, the holding company for BHS, which is now in the hands of restructuring firm FRP Advisory. bit.ly/2vTfJJk

Sky News

- Rocket Internet SE and Kinnevik AB, two of Europe's leading backers of internet start-ups, will this week announce the sale of Glossybox, a beauty products subscription service to The Hut Group. bit.ly/2vzVkqa

- Brexit position papers to be released this week risk fuelling tension between the British and Irish governments. Ireland's Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, had urged Theresa May to remain in the customs union to avoid border checks. bit.ly/2vT08t7

The Independent

- British Prime Minister Theresa May is accused of trying to break parliamentary rules in order to ram through controversial law changes after Brexit. The Conservatives are demanding to pack a crucial decision-making committee with their own MPs, despite losing their Commons majority at the election. ind.pn/2vSP27m

- British Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned the violence which erupted in Virginia between white-supremacist groups and counter-protesters, leaving three people dead. In a tweet from the Prime Minister's official Twitter account, May said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with #Charlottesville. The UK stands with the US against racism, hatred and violence." ind.pn/2vSHkKI ($1 = 0.7687 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)