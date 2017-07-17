PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain is paying hundreds of millions of pounds in hidden costs for a next-generation warplane that will be unable to function properly because of defence cuts, an investigation by The Times has revealed. bit.ly/2tvBIk1

The UK chief executive of Airbus SE Paul Kahn, one of the earliest and most outspoken critics of Brexit, has been pushed out of the Franco-German aerospace giant after less than three years in the role. bit.ly/2tvIHcW

The Guardian

Chancellor Philip Hammond has urged caution over any moves to lift the cap on public-sector pay, arguing that on average workers in the sector remain better compensated than their private counterparts because of their better pensions. bit.ly/2tvfeQw

The next star of Doctor Who has been announced after intense speculation and actor Jodie Whittaker is the first woman to take on the role, playing the 13th Doctor in the BBC1 drama. bit.ly/2tvJKJU

The Telegraph

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc financier Matthew Westerman is increasingly viewed in City circles as a challenger to succeed Stuart Gulliver when the chief executive steps down from the helm of HSBC Holdings Plc next year. bit.ly/2tvcYbI

Philip Hammond is deliberately working to "frustrate" Brexit and treating pro-Leave ministers like "pirates who have taken him prisoner", a Cabinet minister has told The Telegraph. bit.ly/2tv1ogY

Sky News

The Butterkist popcorn brand is being sold by privately owned Tangerine Confectionery to KP Snacks, Britain's second-biggest owner of bagged snacks. bit.ly/2tZ00GY

At least 26 people have been injured at a theme park in Spain after two train cars collided on a rollercoaster. The accident occurred when a car completed a loop and failed to stop, crashing into the back of another car. bit.ly/2tvKZc2

The Independent

George A Romero, the legendary film director and creator of the modern movie zombie empire, has died at 77, according to his family. ind.pn/2tvi7k1

Rates of severe anxiety and depression among unemployed people have soared by more than 50 per cent in the last four years as the impact of “harsh” austerity policies take their toll, The Independent can reveal. ind.pn/2tvbnCO