PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Anti-fracking protesters face the threat of prison if they obstruct Ineos Holdings Ltd's efforts to explore for shale gas after it secured wide-ranging injunctions to protect its operations. bit.ly/2vctT89

Children will soon have the chance to join the likes of Charlie Bucket, Augustus Gloop and Veruca Salt on a tour of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory after one of Britain's most promising independent publishing businesses secured a deal with Roald Dahl's estate. bit.ly/2vh0N6Q

The Guardian

The financial watchdog has announced fresh measures to protect consumers from spiralling debt as official data showed that borrowing through credit cards, overdrafts and car loans has topped 200 billion pounds ($263.84 billion) for the first time since the global financial crisis. bit.ly/2vmLwm6

Booths, the family-owned upmarket grocer, has been forced to call in accountants to conduct a financial health check of the business after a difficult 18 months. bit.ly/2vmSyqP

The Telegraph

Stonegate Pub Company Ltd (IPO-SPC.L) has made a 100 million pounds takeover bid for Revolution Bars Group Plc, just over two months after the cocktail bar's shares plummeted 46 percent in one week. bit.ly/2uP7NHx

RedX Pharma Plc, a biotech company specialising in developing cancer drugs, looks set to return to the London market after administrators agreed to sell the rights to a promising treatment for leukemia to a U.S. company for $40 million. bit.ly/2tYiysn

Sky News

Credit rating agency Moody's has warned about soaring levels of household debt as Bank of England figures show unsecured borrowing is back above 200 billion pounds. bit.ly/2vgHxGS

A former boss of Marks & Spencer and an ex-Unilever Plc chief operating officer are being lined up to play key roles in the 6 billion pounds auction of Flora and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter. bit.ly/2vcoJJ1

The Independent

Maintenance, security and hospitality staff at the Bank of England are to go on a three-day strike after talks between the central bank and the Unite union over a pay offer broke down. ind.pn/2tWTQIS