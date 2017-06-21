PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Business groups applauded a more pro-business tone from the government in the Queen's Speech yesterday, but warned that they were still in the dark over future trading arrangements. bit.ly/2sCpIyn

* Hornby Plc's Roger Canham, fresh from seeing off a challenge to his position, resigned as executive chairman with immediate effect. bit.ly/2sCtk3v

The Guardian

* Just 24 hours after Bank of England governor Mark Carney said the state of the economy and the uncertainty caused by Brexit meant borrowing costs should stay on hold, the bank's chief economist, Andy Haldane said it would be prudent to tighten policy before the end of the year. bit.ly/2sCjWNg

* Tesco is to close a call centre in Cardiff, putting 1,100 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2sCk6Em

The Telegraph

* Drinks giant Diageo has agreed to pay up to $1 billion to buy George Clooney's tequila company, Casamigos. bit.ly/2sCsl3f

* The Serious Fraud Office appears to have been granted a reprieve from plans to abolish it in a U-turn that came just a day after the organisation targeted Barclays with the first criminal charges ever brought against a bank over the financial crisis. bit.ly/2sCF7yS

Sky News

* AS Watson Group, which is part of the vast Asian conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, has tabled an indicative offer for Holland and Barrett, whose owner has kicked off an auction of the business, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2sCCm0r

* Uber's troubled chief executive, Travis Kalanick, has quit following a revolt by major shareholders. bit.ly/2sCmefu

The Independent

* Starbucks will hire 2,500 refugees across Europe by 2022 as part of a wider plan that sparked a social media backlash when it was announced in January. ind.pn/2sCHdP2

* The co-founder of Cobra beer, Karan Bilimoria, has said that he does not think that Britain will end up leaving the EU, once people become aware of the full impact a split will have on business and the economy. ind.pn/2sCplUN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)