CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 31

(Corrects first item to say HSBC Holdings Plc from HSBC Holding Plc; removes a Bloomberg item incorrectly attributed to the Independent)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Stuart Gulliver, outgoing chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc, and Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, on Monday called for clarity over Britain's future relationship with the European Union, warning that jobs and investment depend on a prompt decision. bit.ly/2z0IbIe

- Chancellor Philip Hammond said Monday that Steffan Ball, chief economist at Citadel, a $26 billion hedge fund based in Chicago, was his new economic adviser. bit.ly/2z0dliZ

- Pearson Plc is understood to be nearing a sale of its English-language teaching business to Asian private equity funds Baring Private Equity Asia and Citic Capital Holdings for up to $400 million. bit.ly/2z1hFPa

The Guardian

- Nationwide Building Society has paved the way for an across-the-board increase in mortgage costs by announcing that a 0.25 pct interest rate rise would be passed on in full to its 600,000-plus variable-rate home loan customers. bit.ly/2yZtuVO

- Hundreds of free-to-use cash machines are at risk of being closed down on high streets across the UK as a result of proposals being published this week to overhaul the 70,000-strong Link network. bit.ly/2z0nXOV

The Telegraph

- Chemicals giant Ineos has bought Belstaff, the British heritage fashion brand, in the latest off-centre move by its founder and chairman, billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a month after he unveiled plans to start making cars. bit.ly/2z0ltA5

- Ten Lifestyle, the London-based concierge service is eyeing a listing on the junior Aim market in a bid to raise 40 million pounds and help it continue its domestic growth as well as increase its overseas footprint. bit.ly/2yZdmDO

Sky News

- Willie Walsh, the chief executive of British Airways' parent company IAG, has dismissed claims - including from Chancellor Philip Hammond - that flights could be grounded if Britain leaves the EU without a divorce deal. bit.ly/2z1MyD7

- A pack of hedge funds is closing in on a takeover of BrightHouse, Britain's biggest rent-to-own retailer, just days after it was slapped with a 15 million pound ($19.81 million)compensation bill by the City watchdog. bit.ly/2z1MyD7

The Independent

- Walmart's British supermarket arm Asda announced that Chief Executive Sean Clarke will be stepping down at the end of the year, to be replaced by the company's current deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer Roger Burnley. ind.pn/2yZblYg