CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 4

(Corrects company name in first item to “Tesco Plc” from “Tesco Corp”)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Two Tesco Plc employees resigned amid concerns about accounting practices at the retailer. The resignations were disclosed on the third day of the trial of Christopher Bush, John Scouler and Carl Rogberg, each of whom is facing one charge of fraud and one of false accounting. bit.ly/2wvyVK7

-Britvic Plc said it planned to close its Robinsons squash factory, putting 242 jobs under threat, while Unilever Plc, which co-owns the site, said the move could spell the end of its own operations at a location where it employs 113 workers. bit.ly/2wvVQF6

The Guardian

-Ryanair Holdings Plc pilots are facing tax investigations by HM Revenue & Customs related to complex employment structures imposed on them by the no-frills airline. bit.ly/2wwGss5

-Royal Mail Plc's postal workers are on the verge of a strike in a dispute over pensions, pay and conditions. The Communication Workers Union announced that a majority of its 111,000 members in Royal Mail had voted for industrial action, the first since the company was privatised four years ago. bit.ly/2wvGhNT

The Telegraph

-The European Commission will hit Amazon.com Inc with a bill for hundreds of millions of euros of back taxes in the latest example of the European Union's crackdown on tax avoidance by multinational companies. bit.ly/2wvLPrq

-Transport for London has said it will take Uber Technologies Inc several weeks to win back its trust after a "constructive" meeting between the company's new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, and senior officials. bit.ly/2wvSMsx

Sky News

-Former Labour minister Lord Hutton is being lined up to head the energy industry's biggest lobbying group, Energy UK, amid growing pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to impose an industry-wide price cap on gas and electricity companies. bit.ly/2wxez34

-A London Underground strike that had threatened to bring "substantial disruption" across the capital on Thursday has been called off. bit.ly/2wvDzrH

The Independent

The chief executive of Monarch Airlines, Andrew Swaffield, reportedly pocketed a six-figure salary and set up a new company just days before the airline collapsed into administration. ind.pn/2wxfosG

-UK drivers could be paid to own an electric car under a new partnership between Ovo Energy and Nissan Motor Company Ltd . The companies hope the offer will speed up the adoption of greener vehicles. ind.pn/2wwAeIS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)