PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 20

Dec 20 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Council tax payers will bear the burden of a potential £450 million boost to police funding announced by the government yesterday. bit.ly/2kNgKe8

Hong Kong Kong is emerging as a serious contender to host the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE in a challenge for London and New York. bit.ly/2BAxMEE

The Guardian

Tesco Plc food standards inspectors unearthed a series of "major" process issues at a second 2 Sisters Food Group factory, on the same weekend that separate concerns prompted the closure of the UK's largest chicken supplier's West Bromwich site. bit.ly/2BBV8d0

Several of Britain's best-known companies, including Burberry Group Plc, Sky Plc and Sports Direct International Plc, are included on a list ordered by the prime minister of firms rewarding bosses with "fat cat pay" and representing the "unacceptable face of capitalism". bit.ly/2yYAcKe

The Telegraph

Finance giant Old Mutual Plc has agreed to sell 25 billion pounds ($33.47 billion) chunk of its fund unit run by City veteran Richard Buxton to the former owner of Jupiter Asset Management. bit.ly/2BKBNZl

Five big lenders - HSBC Holdings Plc , Barclays Plc , Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , Banco Santander SA and Bank of Ireland Group Plc are set to miss a deadline for adopting so-called "Open Banking" rules from next month designed to make it easier to switch banks. bit.ly/2BCvpB1

Sky News

The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) said it has failed to secure reassurances about the security of the Toys R Us (IPO-TOYS.N) UK'S retirement scheme and will vote against a store closure and rent reduction plan on Thursday. bit.ly/2BA5KsJ

Chairman of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc Donald Brydon has reached out to Sir Christopher Hohn for a meeting, an investor who incidently tried to oust him following a decisive victory at a shareholder summit on Tuesday. bit.ly/2D7WTyM

The Independent

The chair of the UK's Home Affairs Committee warned representatives from Facebook Inc , Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's YouTube that police were "extremely worried" about the role of technology in extremism and online grooming. bit.ly/2CFe2yM