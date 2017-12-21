PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 21

Dec 21 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

People who do not take the time to switch energy supplier deserve to pay more for their gas and electricity, E.ON UK's chief executive has said. bit.ly/2p03xUD

The Guardian

The Bank of England plans to allow European banks to maintain their UK operations under current rules following Brexit, in a direct challenge to European Union regulators to adopt the same policy towards UK-based banks. bit.ly/2kT3t3Y

Uber Technologies Inc is a transport services company, the European court of justice (ECJ) has ruled, requiring it to accept stricter regulation and licensing within the EU as a taxi operator. bit.ly/2kPZV2p

The Telegraph

UK Prime Minister's de facto deputy Damian Green was ordered to resign as First Secretary of State after a Cabinet Office investigation found he had misled the public and MPs over what he knew about pornography found on an office computer. bit.ly/2CNyRIy

Political uncertainty arising from Brexit is weighing on growth, but a quick agreement on a transitional deal will bolster the UK's economic prospects, according to the International Monetary Fund. bit.ly/2DiQUas

Sky News

Theresa May will embark on a long-delayed visit to China next month in a bid to promote her vision of a "global Britain" whose economy is strongly placed to succeed after Brexit. bit.ly/2Di9Oyq

Toys R Us (IPO-TOYS.N) has tabled a compromise deal that would wipe out its pension deficit within a decade in an eleventh-hour attempt to stave off a collapse threatening 3,200 jobs in the UK. bit.ly/2oTOBaN

The Independent

The right to demand high-speed broadband will be legally recognised by the UK Government after it promised to give homes and businesses faster internet connections by 2020. ind.pn/2kOZZzy

The Post Office is to receive 370 million pounds ($494.54 million) of extra funding to help protect village branches and modernise the service, the government has announced. ind.pn/2kuN6uW