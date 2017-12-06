FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 6
#Regulatory News
December 6, 2017 / 1:02 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Finance Minister Philip Hammond has been banned from using a fleet of RAF jets and helicopters until the Treasury settles a bill with the Ministry of Defence, the Times has learnt. bit.ly/2jinsct

The Guardian

- Ministers have vowed to overhaul Britain's fight against extremism after a report revealed chances to thwart the Manchester attack were missed and the leader of the London Bridge assault struck while under investigation by MI5 as a threat to national security. bit.ly/2AylFas

- The European Union has named 17 countries in its first ever tax haven blacklist and put a further 47 on notice. bit.ly/2AVdV4O

The Telegraph

- Theresa May is facing a Cabinet revolt after pro-Brexit leaders led by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove expressed "genuine fear" the Prime Minister is trying to force through a soft Brexit. bit.ly/2ip1T8Z

- As many as 670 British jobs are at risk after U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co said it had submitted a proposal to employee representatives following a review into its power division. bit.ly/2jgU0U4

Sky News

- A plot to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky sources have confirmed. bit.ly/2iXubM0

- Douglas Flint, the former chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc , will be unveiled on Wednesday as a member of fintech investor Motive Partners' global advisory council. bit.ly/2zSfjBF

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
