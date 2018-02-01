PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bad debts at Santander UK Plc rose by more than 200 million pounds ($284.00 million) as the Spanish lender was hit by the cost of having to write off loans made to Carillion Plc, the failed construction company. bit.ly/2nqenQC

- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has turned to one of its old boys to fill a hole left by the departure of Eric Schulz, its chief salesman, to Airbus. bit.ly/2BHw8zg

The Guardian

- More than 1 billion pounds was wiped off the stock market value of the government contractor Capita Plc on Wednesday, sparking fears of job losses and forcing Downing Street to play down the threat of a collapse echoing the demise of rival Carillion Plc . bit.ly/2novvq4

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has pledged to become "plastic free" in the next five years, with the airline set to trumpet its relative green credentials as part of its ongoing makeover. bit.ly/2nrxhqB

The Telegraph

- Marks and Spencer Group Plc has unveiled plans to close up to 14 shops, putting around 500 jobs at risk, as the high street stalwart takes a more ruthless approach to its struggling stores. bit.ly/2rTT3YG

- Virgin Media has abandoned plans to launch a cheaper service amid intense competition in the broadband market. bit.ly/2nnhxor

Sky News

- The future of Toys R Us Inc's UK operations - and thousands of jobs - has been thrown into fresh doubt just weeks after creditors approved a radical rescue plan. bit.ly/2DRDxlH

- Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is planning to close two of its UK sites, which could result in the loss of almost 300 jobs. bit.ly/2nuaEki

The Independent

- Britain's finance industry came a step closer to being locked out of European markets by Brexit after Brussels officials rejected a City plan for a free trade deal in financial services after the UK leaves. ind.pn/2nrB9Yn

- Thousands of free-to-use cash machines could disappear because of a cut to the amount card issuers pay ATM operators when a customer withdraws money. ind.pn/2BI04ew ($1 = 0.7042 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)