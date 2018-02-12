PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 12

Feb 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Melrose Industries Plc accused British engineering group GKN Plc of "opportunistic financial engineering" and said that any potential plan to sell its powder metallurgy business to help to fund a bumper cash dividend was flawed. bit.ly/2BnXE8k

Britain will have pulling power around the world despite Brexit and the prime minister is doing the right thing in keeping negotiations under wraps, according to the boss of BP Plc. bit.ly/2BnFu6O

The Guardian

Britain's Tesco Plc is understood to be working on a secret plan to develop a new discount grocery chain to take on cut-price chains Aldi and Lidl. bit.ly/2BmWTMY

The maker of the powerful painkiller OxyContin said it would stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors, bowing to a key demand of lawsuits that blame the company for helping trigger the current U.S. drug abuse epidemic. bit.ly/2BqRFj4

The Telegraph

The UK's space industry has called on the government to set up a national programme under its industrial strategy to boost business. bit.ly/2Bm6eo6

Three Britons have died after a helicopter crashed onto jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, the Foreign Office confirmed. bit.ly/2BqTkVQ

Sky News

Britain's biggest high street lender Lloyds Banking Group Plc will this month become the first FTSE-100 company to set a formal target for the number of non-white people it employs in senior posts. bit.ly/2BlPTQu

The Independent

As Virgin Trains East Coast faces "imminent failure", the Transport Select Committee has launched an inquiry into rail franchising on the UK's flagship line. ind.pn/2BpqqFX