PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The British government has been condemned by National Infrastructure Commission, which believes that the government's credibility on major projects now rests on making a final decision on Heathrow's third runway this summer. bit.ly/2Cnajp6

* Advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has told investors in Booker Group to vote against a proposed 3.7 billion pounds ($5.22 billion) sale of the cash-and-carry business to Tesco. bit.ly/2Comd1K

The Guardian

* Airbus has taken a new 1.3 billion euro charge on its troubled A400M military aircraft programme, taking its total losses on the project to 8 billion euro. bit.ly/2CnU7UF

* A number of BBC presenters could be facing bills for thousands of pounds in backdated tax after HMRC won a key tribunal ruling against Christa Ackroyd, the former presenter of the corporation's regional Look North programme. bit.ly/2CpCu6D

The Telegraph

* Atari has become the latest company to pivot to cryptocurrency, launching a digital coin in a bid to revive the gaming pioneer's fortunes. bit.ly/2CnPYQt

* Alphabet Inc's Google has made a move to bulk up its cloud business, by agreeing to buy Internet of Things software provider Xively. bit.ly/2CnQdel

Sky News

* Barclays is to hand its boss an annual bonus worth just under 1 million pounds for last year, even as he faces seeing a larger payout for 2016 slashed once regulators conclude a probe into his treatment of a whistleblower, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2CoXiLw

* British steel pension scheme members have been "shamelessly" exploited by "dubious financial advisers", according to a report by lawmakers, who have warned of "another major mis-selling scandal". bit.ly/2CmRwKB

The Independent

* Kanye West has "amicably resolved" a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit with insurer Lloyd's of London over the cancellation of a scheduled blockbuster concert series in 2016. ind.pn/2CnMEoF

* The true extent to which homeownership among young people has plummeted has been laid bare by new research. Just 27 percent of middle-income adults aged between 25 and 34 owned a home in 2016, down from 65 percent among the same age group in the mid-1990s, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has found. ind.pn/2CpAoDL