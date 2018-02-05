PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Facebook Inc is close to signing a deal for a new British headquarters at the King's Cross redevelopment in London. The company is finalising outline terms with King’s Cross Central, which is majority-owned by the Australian Super pension fund. bit.ly/2E0cHYu

One of Capita Plc's shareholders, Royal London Asset Management, said it had been privately raising concerns about Capita's weak governance for a number of years and had repeatedly voted against pay deals. bit.ly/2E0e1uq

The Guardian

The collapse of Carillion Plc is expected to trigger a rise in the number of construction companies going bust as subcontractors in its supply chain miss out on payment, a leading accountancy firm has warned. bit.ly/2E1aps8

Pinewood, the film studio behind the James Bond and Star Wars franchises, has expressed interest in building a new site in east London, as the British film industry struggles to accommodate demand for TV and blockbuster shoots. bit.ly/2E2lbOW

The Telegraph

One of Britain's top think tanks has upgraded its growth forecasts for the UK economy, in a move that threatens to deal another blow to widespread predictions that Brexit would deliver a serious shock to Britain. bit.ly/2E2lTf4

Lloyds Banking Group Plc has become the first to announce a ban on customers using credit cards to buy Bitcoin amid fears they could run up huge losses. bit.ly/2E2VvBT

Sky News

Trinity Mirror Plc and Northern & Shell will clinch a 127 million pound deal to sell the Daily Express to the publisher of the Daily Mirror. bit.ly/2DY32l8

The Independent

The Civil Aviation Authority has announced a consultation into airlines' seating policies, following a survey in which 18 per cent of passengers said they had been separated from their travelling companions when they chose not to pay to sit together. ind.pn/2E2mgX0