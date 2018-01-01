PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 1

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle is poised to hire advisers to prepare for over a 1 billion pound ($1.35 billion) float next year. bit.ly/2zTrBJ3

- Directors of the Palmer & Harvey (P&H) altered the terms of an interest-free loan for the company’s former boss so it would not have to be repaid if P&H went bust. Christopher Etherington received a 3.4 million pound loan from P&H to help fund a management buyout (MBO) in 2008. bit.ly/2zV4Sw9

The Guardian

- A shortage of charging points and strain on energy supplies are now the main stumbling blocks to the rise of driverless electric cars, according to the UK boss of insurer Axa. bit.ly/2zUtDsE

The Telegraph

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is said to be considering moving Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, in a "renewal" reshuffle which could see her axe as many as five ministers. bit.ly/2zVdl2B

Sky News

- Charles‎ Randell, a former partner at the 'Magic Circle' law firm Slaughter & May, is in talks about succeeding John Griffith-Jones at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). bit.ly/2zTsnpr

The Independent

- Labour would be much further ahead in the polls if Jeremy Corbyn could convince people who share his party’s values to back it at the ballot box, a YouGov poll has revealed. ind.pn/2zUn2OA ($1 = 0.7412 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)