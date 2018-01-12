PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Unions representing hundreds of workers at Carillion Plc called on the UK government on Thursday to make plans to take over its public sector contracts to ensure jobs are not lost at the troubled construction and buildings maintenance company. bit.ly/2mtRpYt

- The American boss of Barclays Plc Jes Staley has told Theresa May that the UK's tax regime is not competitive during a meeting to discuss Brexit. bit.ly/2mvDT6z

The Guardian

- A no-deal Brexit could cause the UK to lose half a million jobs and nearly 50 billion pounds ($67.80 billion) in investment by 2030, according to an economic forecast commissioned by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. bit.ly/2mtHy4N

- The former owner of BHS, Dominic Chappell, has been found guilty of three charges of failing to provide vital documents to the pensions watchdog. bit.ly/2mvVMST

The Telegraph

- Banks are clamping down on credit cards and other unsecured lending as fears grow that the boom in household debt could turn into a bust that could destabilise the financial system and force consumers into bankruptcy, according to new figures from the Bank of England. bit.ly/2mtvtNf

- Tesco Plc has fallen short of City expectations after record Christmas food sales were blown off course by lost tobacco sales caused by the demise of wholesaler Palmer & Harvey. bit.ly/2mrpcl9

Sky News

- New Look, the fashion retailer, is weighing a plan to close about 10 percent of its British stores in another sign of the tumult facing the high street. bit.ly/2mtAwgt

- British PM Theresa May has told top City executives they should "emphasise the benefits for Europe" of a Brexit trade deal that includes London's financial centre. bit.ly/2mu8Ckv

The Independent

- U.S. President Donald Trump has shelved plans to open the new U.S. embassy in London next month. Concerned about the welcome he would receive in the UK, the president is understood to be sending U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson instead. ind.pn/2mucfH1