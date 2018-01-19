PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- GKN Plc came out swinging in its defence against a 7.4 billion pounds ($10.28 billion) hostile takeover from Melrose Industries and accused its predator of creating fake news. bit.ly/2mRv8Ea

- The Kirkuk oilfield that BP Plc discovered 90 years ago is back in BP's hands after the oil company signed a deal with the Iraqi government to redevelop it. bit.ly/2mV0VUD

The Guardian

- High street banks have made more than 225 million pounds available to help businesses put at risk by the failure of Carillion Plc, while companies offered to take on staff who were working for the firm when it collapsed into receivership. bit.ly/2mT8lbd

- Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia announced their intention to purchase the Battersea Power Station Grade II listed building, Battersea Power Station Development Company. bit.ly/2mT44V3

The Telegraph

- Santander's UK chief Nathan Bostock has been dragged into the growing political storm surrounding Royal Bank of Scotland Group's mistreatment of small business customers. bit.ly/2mTsDkH

- Whitbread Plc Chief Executive Alison Brittain fuelled speculation the company could spin off Costa coffee chain under pressure from a U.S. activist fund. bit.ly/2mT5cI7

Sky News

- The British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, floated the idea of building another transport link across the Channel during a UK-France summit, it emerged. bit.ly/2mT8U4P

- French President Emmanuel Macron warned British Prime Minister Theresa May the UK would have to pay into the European Union's coffers in order to secure a Brexit trade deal on financial services. bit.ly/2mSQZv4

The Independent

- Builder Redrow Plc is launching the UK's first housebuilding degree as part of its efforts to help tackle the growing skills shortage faced by the construction industry. ind.pn/2mT9S0X