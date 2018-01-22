PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain would struggle to withstand Russian forces on the battlefield and ministers must invest in defence or further erode the country's ability to combat threats, the head of the army, Nick Carter, will say on Monday. bit.ly/2Bj3DYx

- Trust in social media has fallen to a record low as Britons lose faith in companies such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, according to research. bit.ly/2Duq82x

The Guardian

- Labour has warned that the crown representatives who are supposed to police public sector suppliers such as the failed construction company Carillion Plc face potential conflicts of interest, as its own research showed that several hold external directorships and one is a Tory donor. bit.ly/2mZFbXH

The Telegraph

- Serco Group Plc Chief Executive Rupert Soames said the government had played a part in the collapse of Carillion by forcing companies to take huge risks when carrying out public services. bit.ly/2BiLSJ1

Sky News

- Sky News has learnt that Chris Dawson, who founded the Range nearly 30 years ago, has opened talks with investment banks about working on a London flotation of his discount retail chain that could value it at close to 2 billion pounds. bit.ly/2n0HVmO

- The chair of an influential House of Commons committee, Frank Field, has urged Prime Minister Theresa May to make good on her promise to crackdown on "unscrupulous" company bosses by imposing billion-pound fines. bit.ly/2mWvwRV