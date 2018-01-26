PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Doubts are being raised about the scale of the shortfall in the pension funds of GKN Plc, a FTSE 100 engineering giant, amid questions whether it could be used as a poison pill in the hostile takeover bid launched by industrial conglomerate Melrose Industries. bit.ly/2ndipff

- The world's biggest drinks group Diageo Plc has revealed that sales in China have recovered from a slump caused by the government's anti-corruption drive. bit.ly/2ndswQt

The Guardian

- MPs have asked police to investigate if crimes were committed at the men-only Presidents Club dinner, attended by billionaires, politicians and businessmen, at which hired hostesses were allegedly groped and sexually harassed. bit.ly/2GhFoxr

- Fracking companies must undergo financial health checks if they want to win a green light for their operations, the business secretary Greg Clark has said, as the industry faces another barrier to exploration in the UK. bit.ly/2DLBs9Y

The Telegraph

- Russia could cause "thousands and thousands and thousands" of deaths in Britain with an attack which would cripple the UK's infrastructure and energy supply, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned. bit.ly/2DQyQHK

- Chelsea are losing patience with Antonio Conte's complaints about the club's January transfer activity and will warn the Italian that he cannot continue to imply he has no input into signings when they are working hard to recruit targets specifically requested by their manager. bit.ly/2FkfvM7

Sky News

- Pierre Moscovici, the man in charge of Europe's economic policy, has written off the chances of Britain's financial services sector getting its own Brexit deal. bit.ly/2DzpJrO

- Mortgage approvals by British banks fell to their lowest level for almost five years last month, industry figures show. bit.ly/2BtHYwR

The Independent

- Sky Plc's plan to make all its channels and content available online is being sold as a way to access new customers, people who live in flats for example. ind.pn/2ncPpnG