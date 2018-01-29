PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Ministers have been urged to force social media companies to crack down on online grooming after police revealed that they have investigated more than 1,300 allegations of children being targeted in breach of a new law. bit.ly/2DJdNb0

- Brexiteers have begun a co-ordinated attempt to discredit Philip Hammond and senior officials days before cabinet ministers see the first economic analysis of different options for exiting the European Union. bit.ly/2DIefCi

The Guardian

- Prime Minister Theresa May is under growing pressure from both wings of her own party to offer more clarity in public about what Brexit deal Britain wants, or face the mounting risk of a no-confidence vote. bit.ly/2Grbkjk

- The BBC will admit this week it has made mistakes in how it has paid on-air stars and reveal it is prepared to work with women who have campaigned for equal pay at the corporation to overhaul its pay structure. bit.ly/2DXhM31

The Telegraph

- Ingvar Kamprad, the billionaire founder of flat-pack furniture retailer Ikea, has died at his home in southern Sweden following a short illness at the age of 91. bit.ly/2GreraD

- Carillion Plc has been accused of trying to "wriggle out" of its pension obligations by a committee of members of parliament. bit.ly/2BzGeCb

Sky News

- Unsecured creditors of BHS, the retailer once owned by Philip Green‎, lodged claims worth almost 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion)in the aftermath of its collapse, according to a report compiled by the chain’s liquidators.