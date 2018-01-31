PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Informa Plc, the British events organiser behind the Monaco Yacht Show, has agreed to the terms of a 3.9 billion pounds ($5.52 billion) deal for its rival UBM Plc as it strives to keep pace with Relx, the world leader in the sector. bit.ly/2Fv47gR

- The investigation into potential misconduct in the running of Carillion Plc will be expanded to look at up to 169 directors across the failed construction company, MPs have been told. bit.ly/2BFnql5

The Guardian

- The Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to publish the full confidential report into the mistreatment of small businesses by the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, in a significant U-turn by the City watchdog. bit.ly/2EoAIp2

- BP Plc will add rapid charging points for electric cars at its UK petrol stations within the next two months, in the latest sign of an oil giant adapting to the dramatic growth of battery-powered cars. bit.ly/2Enqu8v

The Telegraph

- The Governor of the Bank of England has urged the government to abandon the use of the retail prices index as a measure of inflation, especially in the issuance of government bonds. bit.ly/2BG2fzc

- Stephen Haddrill, the head of the Financial Reporting Council has called for an investigation into whether the Big Four accounting firms should be broken up in the wake of Carillion Plc's collapse, amid concerns that auditors failed to spot major financial malpractice at the contractor. bit.ly/2GvKxCn

Sky News

- The British arm of TGI Fridays is being put on the menu of prospective buyers amid a steep downturn which has hit much of the casual dining sector. bit.ly/2rPfLkB

- An assessment of the likely impact of various Brexit scenarios was leaked to undermine the exit talks, a government minister has claimed. bit.ly/2DS24ac

The Independent

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has agreed to recognise the British Airline Pilots' Association to represent all of the airline's 600 employed pilots based in the UK. ind.pn/2DNMIn2 ($1 = 0.7063 pounds) (Compiled by the Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)