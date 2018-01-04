PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Carillion Plc has come under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority over a string of statements apparently suggesting that all was well which ended last summer with a 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) profit warning. bit.ly/2lQPIUP

- The trading boom in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin has prompted Plus500 Ltd to upgrade its forecasts for profits and revenues as the company said that it had experienced strong trading volumes throughout last year in contracts for spreads in cryptocurrencies. bit.ly/2lShOxV

- Trade unions have issued a warning about the possible impact on workers' rights if Britain leaves Europe's single market and instead seeks to join a flagship Pacific trading group after Brexit. bit.ly/2lQ04nT

- The Institute for Fiscal Studies, one of the UK's leading think-tanks said the proportion of the workforce covered by the minimum wage was likely to triple to 12 percent between 2015 and 2020 – drawing in groups vulnerable to automation such as receptionists and shop checkout operators. bit.ly/2lTp3pF

- Oliver Meakin, the boss of electronics retailer Maplin, will be giving up microchips in favour of steak and chips when he joins the owner of restaurant chain Gaucho later this month. bit.ly/2CRnUqJ

- Co-operative Group Ltd doubled its sales growth over the festive period after profiting from the collapse of wholesaler Palmer & Harvey which left many of its corner shop rivals with empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas. bit.ly/2EPhbOv

- McDonald Corp's workers in the UK will get a pay rise Jan 22, three months after employees at two McDonald's restaurants walked out over pay and conditions, in the first-ever strike to hit the fast food giant in Britain. bit.ly/2qlTfz0

- The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has struck a deal to sell the offshore operations of its Lombard leasing unit to Investec Plc and Shawbrook Bank Ltd IPO-SHAW.L. bit.ly/2CAtVLp

- Poundland's European owner has secured a 180 million pound loan from a U.S. hedge fund to reduce dependence on its troubled South African parent Steinhoff International Holdings NV and reassure spooked suppliers. ind.pn/2lRgYld