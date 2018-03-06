PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Financial Conduct Authority was warned last year that Beaufort Securities, the failed broker that faces fraud charges in the United States, was not acting in the best interests of its 14,000 clients. bit.ly/2H4B6sQ

- The Pensions Regulator has expressed concerns that Melrose Industries Plc's proposed takeover of GKN Plc could have a "detrimental impact" on the covenant of the engineering group's pension schemes. bit.ly/2H4nMov

The Guardian

- European aerospace manufacturer Airbus SE has warned it would have to consider its position in Britain without imminent clarity over customs rules after Brexit. bit.ly/2Hb1lhr

- Fears of the first full-scale tariff war since the 1930s have been raised by the head of the World Trade Organisation, in a direct warning to U.S. President Donald Trump that his proposed levies on steel and aluminium will trigger a domino effect that will lead to global recession. bit.ly/2H8cxLX

The Telegraph

- British Prime Minister Theresa May promised investors that the City of London would not lose its status as a finance hub post-Brexit. bit.ly/2H7ZfPo

- The chief executive officer of Trinity Mirror Plc has said he is "not in the slightest bit concerned" about a review by competition watchdogs of his plans to slash costs following the publisher's takeover of the Star and the Express newspapers. bit.ly/2H4yqLO

Sky News

- Carmaker Aston Martin is considering whether to snub the London stock market and pursue a listing in New York. bit.ly/2H98a2S

- The water supply has returned to the plants of Jaguar Land Rover and Cadbury, which had both been hit by a shortage that had affected much of the country. bit.ly/2H8w6ni

The Independent

Cash-starved government departments are unable to fund Theresa May's pledge to scrap the public sector pay cap, a new analysis has warned. ind.pn/2H7mskD