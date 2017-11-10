PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 10

Nov 10 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's economy will trail the Eurozone for each of the coming three years as its growth falls to the bottom of the European Union's 28 members, according to official forecasts from Brussels. bit.ly/2jeN24C

- Britain's Office for National Statistics is planning to ask the public how much time they spend on sharing-economy activities such as Airbnb or Uber Technologies Inc to produce a measure of GDP that is more representative of the modern world. bit.ly/2hq0ORw

The Guardian

- United Kingdom is finalising arrangements for a $2 billion loan guarantee to Saudi Arabia Oil Co (IPO-ARMO.SE), but the UK government has denied the support is in any way linked to the state-owned firm's potential listing on the London Stock Exchange. bit.ly/2hogBjS

- British Finance Minister Philip Hammond is being urged to use the budget to reform universal credit to support younger voters, amid growing concerns over the governments flagship benefits programme. bit.ly/2jd4TZL

The Telegraph

- British Prime Minister Theresa May warned pro-European Tory rebels that she will not "tolerate" any attempts to undermine Brexit as she unveils plans to enshrine in law the date that Britain leaves the EU. bit.ly/2ho74tg

- British hopes of opening Brexit trade and transition talks this December were thrown into renewed doubt as it emerged that Ireland is making fresh demands over the Northern Ireland border question. bit.ly/2ho4oLR

Sky News

- Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem is to stop gas and electricity suppliers from charging as much as 900 pounds ($1,182) when they forcibly install pre-payment meters in households struggling to pay bills. bit.ly/2jewryb

- Activist investor TCI Fund Management called for a shareholder meeting to vote on removing London Stock Exchange Group Plc chairman Donald Brydon, saying the company had not explained why chief executive Xavier Rolet was leaving. bit.ly/2jc8R4S

The Independent

- John Lewis has launched a slew of products off the back of its Christmas advert, hoping to cash in on the campaign which has surged in recent years to become the UK's most hotly anticipated on the high street. ind.pn/2jfaqPB ($1 = 0.7609 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Mary Milliken)