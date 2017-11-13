PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 13

Nov 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times * Questions have been raised over the proposed listing of Cabot Credit Management (IPO-CAB.L), Britain's largest debt collector, with some investors saying that its equity could be valued at more than five times what they think it is worth amid concerns about a growing bubble in the credit market. bit.ly/2jiPVS2

* Britain must radically change its approach to research and development because the existing system of tax credits is a waste of money, according to a report by the Institute for Public Policy Research. bit.ly/2jkIxps

The Guardian

* Denise Coates, the billionaire founder and boss of gambling firm Bet365, paid herself 217 million pounds ($284.55 million) last year as her company made a 525 million pounds profit from a record 47 billion pounds of bets.bit.ly/2jlTh6M

* British finance minister Philip Hammond is to receive some crucial evidence about the health of the UK economy this week as he puts the finishing touches to one of the most difficult budgets in recent times. bit.ly/2jnihdP

The Telegraph

* Andy Clarke, the former Asda boss, is becoming non-executive chairman of Spoon Guru, a small technology start-up which allows consumers to search retailers' produce ­according to their specific dietary need. bit.ly/2jneHAJ

* Airbus's troubled A380 airliner will be thrown a lifeline when Gulf carrier Emirates places a multi-billion dollar order for the "superjumbo" jets. The deal will help keep production of the double-decker aircraft running for several years and assist in maintaining supply chains. bit.ly/2jniOMR

Sky News

* Lone Star Funds has hired bankers at Citi, JPMorgan and Numis Securities to oversee an initial public offering of MRH GB, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2jkfWAB

* A number of the London Stock Exchange Group's non-executive directors have begun to privately acknowledge that their tenure will become untenable if Chairman Donald Brydon is forced out of the company in the next few weeks, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2jkptrl

The Independent

* The airline battle for big spenders has intensified, with Emirates launching what it claims to be "game-changing" First Class" – with design inspired by a car maker. ind.pn/2jm63ST