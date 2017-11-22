PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Russian cybercriminals are enjoying five-star holidays at knockdown prices using reward points stolen from unwitting Britons, according to a report by research firm Flashpoint. bit.ly/2jcja5z

Mobile CT scanners will be sent to shopping centres and high streets to make it easier for older smokers to attend checks after a pilot scheme in Manchester found that four times as many tumours were spotted early enough to offer the chance of a cure. bit.ly/2jdAtmy

The Guardian

Britain's deficit unexpectedly widened in October, handing Philip Hammond disappointing news on the eve of the budget. bit.ly/2jc1uab

Uber Technologies Inc concealed a massive global breach of the personal information of 57 million customers and drivers in October 2016, failing to notify the individuals and regulators, the company acknowledged on Tuesday. bit.ly/2jch1a1

The Telegraph

Christopher Hohn, one of the London Stock Exchange's top investors, has urged the governor of the Bank of England to step in and remove the exchange's chairman, in a significant escalation of one of the most bitter City spats in recent memory. bit.ly/2jgovZg

Pay is rising across the UK as unemployment falls to record lows and companies have to raise wages to fill gaps in their workforce, the Bank of England believes. bit.ly/2jem8Xh

Sky News

Simon Henley, president-elect of the Royal Aeronautical Society - which represents professionals in the industry - said firms were missing out on bids on the Galileo satellite programme because it is funded by the European Union. bit.ly/2jc2Em3

EasyJet Plc says it has a "strategic advantage" over rivals, with bookings in its current quarter up 88 percent on last year as competitors dwindle in number and others endure operational problems. bit.ly/2jchWqZ

The Independent

Ikea AB relaunched a recall of 29 million chests and dressers on Tuesday after the death of an eighth child. ind.pn/2jcTmpH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)