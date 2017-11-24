PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Uber Technologies Inc has been accused by British digital minister Matt Hancock of providing unreliable figures about the number of Britons affected by a hacking attack on the taxi-hailing company. bit.ly/2hZNAvg

- Britain's largest water company Thames Water has appointed Ian Marchant as its new independent chairman. bit.ly/2AsvLfX

The Guardian

- The British government's forensic regulator has called for fresh scrutiny on drug and alcohol testing carried out for the family courts, after a scandal at a Manchester laboratory raised doubts about the quality of evidence used in thousands of child custody proceedings. bit.ly/2i0ui8X

- Irish airline Ryanair Holdings Plc has told its cabin crew they could face "disciplinary proceedings" and have their working hours forcibly changed unless they sell more perfume and scratchcards. bit.ly/2jTaa9e

The Telegraph

- Hundreds of thousands of UK taxpayers will be let off immediate 100 pound fines for filing their tax returns late every year under plans to be unveiled next week by the Treasury. bit.ly/2zgzJEe

- HSBC's joint global banking boss Matthew Westerman is leaving the bank less than two years after joining from Goldman Sachs. bit.ly/2jk4gKn

Sky News

- Consumer goods maker Unilever NV, has begun working with executive search firm Egon Zehnder International to help to identify a successor to Chief Executive Paul Polman. bit.ly/2jiHKBy

- Terry Burns‎, the former chairman of Channel 4, is in talks to become the next chairman of media regulator Ofcom. bit.ly/2ji64nh