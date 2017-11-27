PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aviva Plc is poised to spend more than 1 billion pounds buying back its shares after building up huge capital reserves. bit.ly/2jo4Nex

A blockbuster cinema deal could see Vue International combine with Odeon to create a 3 billion pound multiplex monolith. bit.ly/2jo5dl7

The government is to highlight five key areas where the UK needs to improve its performance when it reveals on Monday the details of a new industrial strategy designed to increase productivity. bit.ly/2jqeAAD

A final decision on the Northern Irish border cannot be made until a UK-EU trade deal has been agreed, Liam Fox has said, despite warnings from Brussels that trade talks cannot proceed unless an agreement is reached within days. bit.ly/2jq5i7x

Northern supermarket chain Booths, known as the "Waitrose of the North", is hunting for a buyer after 170 years in the same family. bit.ly/2jpTP8h

Mining group Rio Tinto Plc has abandoned plans to appoint the Conservative Party's boss Mick Davis as the company's next chairman in the wake of a full-scale investor revolt. bit.ly/2jqA00r

A former owner of Little Chef is among a pack of bidders plotting a cut-price takeover of Byron, the gourmet burger chain caught in the headwinds afflicting Britain’s casual dining sector. bit.ly/2jqBSpZ

Two men who handed themselves in to police over an incident which sparked a mass evacuation at Oxford Circus Tube station have been released without charge. ind.pn/2jocy44