PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has waded into the boardroom row at the London Stock Exchange by signalling that its chief executive, Xavier Rolet, should go quietly. bit.ly/2Afio23

- Thames Water has cancelled dividend payments worth 100 million pounds a year to its mainly international shareholders as it seeks to plug its leakage problem and reimburse customers. bit.ly/2nanGqe

The Guardian

- British retail supplier Palmer & Harvey McLane Ltd has gone into administration with 2,500 immediate redundancies and a further 900 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2Bm2pfo

- Ofcom has launched a review of children's television programmes that could lead to the media regulator demanding that ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 spend more on young audiences. bit.ly/2BlEmxm

The Telegraph

- British and European Union (EU) negotiators have reached a deal over the so-called Brexit bill, opening the door to a potential breakthrough in the talks this December, the Telegraph has learned. bit.ly/2Bk6YXV

- Cineworld Group Plc, a British operator of movie theatres is in talks with U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group about a potential takeover, Regal confirmed on Tuesday. bit.ly/2Adht1K

Sky News

- Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have said they will assist UK's inquiries into Russian interference in the EU referendum. bit.ly/B6kK29

- During a three-day visit to the Middle East, Prime Minister Theresa May will hold talks in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, in a continuing effort to forge stronger ties with countries she visited earlier this year. bit.ly/2hZ9OJS