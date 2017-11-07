PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The largest deal in the technology industry was announced today as the electronics manufacturer and microchip designer Broadcom Ltd, offered to buy Qualcomm Inc for $130 billion. bit.ly/2AqsZEG

21st Century Fox Inc was in preliminary talks to offload a significant part of its business to Walt Disney Co but talks broke down over a disagreement on price. bit.ly/2j5ypRk

The Guardian

Donald Trump's most senior business representative has warned any post-Brexit deal with Washington will hinge on the UK scrapping rules set by Brussels, including regulations governing imports of chlorinated chicken. bit.ly/2Aq1PxO

Britain has come under mounting pressure to launch a crackdown on tax avoidance and reform its network of offshore havens, amid international outrage at the activities of multinationals and billionaires revealed by the Paradise Papers. bit.ly/2AqgTvp

The Telegraph

The UK Government has given a boost to ITV Plc's campaign to extract up to 80 million pounds ($105.36 million) a year from Virgin Media for its main channel by saying the row should be resolved commercially. bit.ly/2Ao4isv

The board of Johnston Press Plc have received a formal demand for a vote to install Alex Salmond as chairman, setting the scene for a confrontation between the newspaper publisher and its shareholders. bit.ly/2Ap5mft

Sky News

Around 150,000 workers are to get a pay rise with those eligible in London now receiving above 10 pounds per hour for the first time, according to the body behind the voluntary living wage. bit.ly/2AofxBh

At a meeting on Monday, leaders of the Westminster parties agreed proposals for an independent grievance process, to be introduced in the New Year, along with improved human resources support. bit.ly/2j6pzmg

The Independent

The market for new cars in the UK slumped for a seventh consecutive month in October, as consumer confidence was hit by Brexit-induced market uncertainty and a lack of clarity on the government's diesel policy according to figures from Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. ind.pn/2AqieSX