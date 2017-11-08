PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British utility SSE Plc and German company Innogy SE's British retail subsidiary Npower are in talks to spin off their energy supply businesses and combine them into a new independent utility giant, in a radical shake-up of the UK market. bit.ly/2ArOqVW

Professionals provided for free by City firms to Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's restructuring unit abused their position by passing confidential information back to their parent companies, The Times reported. bit.ly/2Aqg19U

The Guardian

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a tax and spending watchdog, said plans for a reduction in tax credits which boost the incomes of low paid workers will take a particularly large toll on households where one or more adults face cuts in hours or lower wages. bit.ly/2j9pqyC

Treasury select committee will examine the debt levels of UK households as well as whether consumers are saving adequately as Britain leaves the European Union. Problem debt and the treatment of low income families by banks will also form part of the inquiry. bit.ly/2j93Bik

The Telegraph

Sky Plc has warned it could close down Sky News if it proves a sticking point with regulators in its 11.7 billion pounds ($15.41 billion) takeover by Murdoch-owned 21st Century Fox. bit.ly/2ApWqqi

Tata Steel Ltd is investing 30 million pounds ($39.51 million)in its Port Talbot steelworks in a move the company says shows its "commitment" to the industry in the UK. bit.ly/2ArFMGL

Sky News

The boards of 250 of Britain's largest companies will this week be challenged to promote more women to senior leadership roles amid a cacophony of criticism about gender diversity and sexual discrimination in the public and private sectors. bit.ly/2Arz7wo

Former Welsh government minister Carl Sargeant, who was suspended last week amid allegations about incidents with women, has died. bit.ly/2ArTbPi

The Independent

The EU's competition chief has asked Apple Inc to provide details of its latest tax structure as regulators try to recover 13 billion euros ($15.07 billion)in back taxes to Ireland. ind.pn/2ArhTiJ