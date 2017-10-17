FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 17, 2017 / 12:15 AM / in 5 days

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Nex Group Plc, the electronic trading business run by the Michael Spencer, has announced the departure of Nex Optimisation's Chief Executive Jenny Knott. bit.ly/2hJirrN

- Workers at the Vauxhall plant of Ellesmere Port have raised concerns over the future of the factory after new owners, Peugeot SA of France, announced the axing of nearly a quarter of the workforce. bit.ly/2hJY4uw

The Guardian

- Gillian Drakeford, the UK chief of Ikea, said she would like to see some clarity over the Brexit stance. "Theresa May talked about a transition period and this would be beneficial for us to adapt to a new trading reality, to allow us to offer products at the best prices", she said. bit.ly/2hJieF1

- Npower is allowing its customers to fall as much as 1,600 pounds ($2,118.88) into debt on their energy bills before intervening to help them repay it. bit.ly/2hKDgD2

The Telegraph

- Union Unite said on Monday that staff at Capita Plc are planning to stage a nine-day strike over pension terms after talks between the company and the union failed. bit.ly/2hKp4tO

- Accountancy firm EY has been fined 2.75 million pounds ($3.64 million) for a series of mistakes in the auditing of a tech company's accounts five years ago. bit.ly/2hLziKn

Sky News

- Mike Ashley has put Newcastle United up for sale, bowing to pressure from many fans who had demanded greater investment in the Premier League club. bit.ly/2hL2dyi

- Lloyds Banking Group has rejected a bid from Harcus Sinclair, the law firm acting for the group of 6,000 former Lloyds TSB investors, to settle a legal claim over the HBOS merger, days before a trial featuring some of the UK's most prominent financiers is due to begin. bit.ly/2hKmkMR

The Independent

- Daimler AG on Monday said it is recalling 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK over faulty airbags after reports that they had been prematurely deploying. ind.pn/2hKi7ZH

- UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on Monday said Monarch Airlines had a "moral obligation to contribute" to the cost of the airlift. ind.pn/2hKQxvB ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.